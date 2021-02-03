Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 8,355 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

