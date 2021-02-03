Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,168 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $184.44. 52,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.69. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

