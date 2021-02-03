Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,223 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.03. 8,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

