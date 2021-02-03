Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,140 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 278,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 42,524 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,193. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

