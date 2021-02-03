Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 52,881 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,881 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 251,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,674,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.