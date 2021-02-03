Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.43. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,176,412 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.36. The firm has a market cap of £17.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) Company Profile (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

