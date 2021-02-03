Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.45

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.51. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 56,019 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$167.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO)’s payout ratio is -48.57%.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

