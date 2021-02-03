Financial Comparison: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of (RSI) shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Butler National and (RSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 0.43% 0.65% 0.26% (RSI) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and (RSI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A (RSI) 0 1 3 0 2.75

(RSI) has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. Given (RSI)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe (RSI) is more favorable than Butler National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butler National and (RSI)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $65.87 million 0.65 $4.23 million N/A N/A (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than (RSI).

Summary

Butler National beats (RSI) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas; and The Stables Casino. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About (RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

