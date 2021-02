Financial Comparison: JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) vs. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $516.43 million 8.32 $175.27 million $3.34 11.82

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 6 0 2.45

Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than JV Group.

Risk & Volatility

JV Group has a beta of 7.72, suggesting that its share price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JV Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JV Group N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 0.46% 0.07% 0.04%

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JV Group

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

