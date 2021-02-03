FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $611,179.41

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $611,179.41 and $3,115.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

