FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. 1,411,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 869,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

