FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 281,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.