Fireswirl Technologies (CVE:FSW) Trading Up ∞

Fireswirl Technologies Inc (CVE:FSW)’s share price was up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,347 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$590,040.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Fireswirl Technologies (CVE:FSW)

Fireswirl Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in e-commerce business in China. The company primarily focuses on conducting e-commerce business, including the operation of online stores for international brands, as well as reselling of branded products on these online stores; and engages in online store content development and deployment activities.

