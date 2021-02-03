First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Busey by 456.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

