First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

