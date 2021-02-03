First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 2.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE IP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 3,339,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,892. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.