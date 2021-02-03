First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 23,302 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

GEO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 3,213,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

