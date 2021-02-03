First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,051 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. 6,103,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

