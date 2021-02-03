First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 90,347 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,347 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,239,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.