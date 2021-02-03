First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 9,091 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 18,582,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,528,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.