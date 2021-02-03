First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

