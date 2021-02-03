First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

