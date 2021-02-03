First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FR stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

