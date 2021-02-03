First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,516. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.