First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

