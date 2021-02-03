First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Update

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,833,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.