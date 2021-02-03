First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

