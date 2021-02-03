First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

