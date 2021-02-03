First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:FPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 100,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
