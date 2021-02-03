First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,808 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $39,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. 479,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,748. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.