Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of East West Bancorp worth $67,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 645,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,766 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

