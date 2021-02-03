Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 897,790 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Intel worth $1,454,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 150,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Intel by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

