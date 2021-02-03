Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Devon Energy worth $47,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,251,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Devon Energy stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

