Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $40,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

