Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $71,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 840.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $413.48 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $426.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

