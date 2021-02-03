Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Brooks Automation worth $69,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

