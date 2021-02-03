Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $43,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,534,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.