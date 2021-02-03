Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.