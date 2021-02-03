Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Wix.com worth $55,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 5,076.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 1,479.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $277.06 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

