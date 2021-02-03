Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Lazard worth $62,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

