Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,290 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE DE opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

