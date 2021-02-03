Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $38.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $38,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.