Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $46.24 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Janus Henderson Group worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.