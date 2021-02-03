Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $54.10 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $54,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

