Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Halliburton worth $68,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

