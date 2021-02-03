Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Hill-Rom worth $71,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

NYSE:HRC opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

