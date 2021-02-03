Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,853,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 5.54% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 295.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $245.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.22.

