Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148,994 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $79,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

