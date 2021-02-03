Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Gerdau worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

