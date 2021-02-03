Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,762 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.11% of Integer worth $56,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Integer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

